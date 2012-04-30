UPDATE 1-Hanover Insurance beats estimates

* Q1 adj EPS $1.01 vs est $0.98
* Net premiums written $1.02 billion, up 36 pct
* Net investment income $68.8 mln vs $60.4 mln year ago
April 30 Property and casualty insurer Hanover
Insurance Group Inc posted a quarterly profit above Wall
Street estimates for the third time on the trot, helped by lower
catastrophe losses and firming insurance rates.
Catastrophe losses fell to $40.6 million for the first
quarter from $49.7 million in the year-ago period, which
witnessed severe winter weather in the United States and
devastating earthquakes in the Asia-Pacific region.
The 160-year-old insurer, which insured U.S. ships carrying
cargo across the Atlantic during the World War I, posted a
profit of $49.7 million, or $1.09 per share, up from $29.3
million, or 64 cents per share, last year.
Segment income, which excludes certain investment gains and
losses, was $46 million, or $1.01 per share, above analysts'
average estimate of 98 cents per share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the third straight quarter, Chaucer made a strong
contribution to Hanover's earnings, delivering pre-tax segment
income of $25 million.
Hanover had acquired Lloyd's of London insurer Chaucer in
April last year for 292 million pounds ($474 million).
Net premiums written rose 36 percent to $1.02 billion.
The company, which provided auto insurance to legendary
baseball player Babe Ruth, earned $68.8 million from its
investments, compared to $60.4 million, last year.
The company's shares, which have risen about 16 percent this
year, closed at $40.36 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.