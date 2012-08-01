Insurer Hanover beats on lower catastrophe losses

* Q2 segment income/shr $0.22 vs est $0.19
* Q2 net premiums written $1.2 bln, up 47 pct
Aug 1 Property and casualty insurer Hanover
Insurance Group Inc posted a quarterly profit above Wall
Street estimates for the fourth straight time on lower
catastrophe losses and higher premiums.
The 160-year old company, which insured U.S. ships carrying
cargo across the Atlantic during the World War I, earned $20.8
million, or 46 cents per share, in the second quarter, compared
with a loss of $32.2 million, or 71 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Segment income, which excludes certain investment gains and
losses, was $22 per share, above analysts' average estimate of
19 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net premiums written jumped 47 percent to $1.2 billion.
Catastrophe losses fell to $74.1 million for the second
quarter from $156.7 million in the year ago period, which
witnessed severe spring storms in the United States and a
devastating earthquake in New Zealand.
Chaucer made a strong contribution to earnings, delivering
pre-tax segment income of $88 million.
Hanover completed the acquisition of Lloyd's of London
insurer Chaucer in July last year after agreeing to buy it for
292 million pounds ($474 million) in April.
The company, which provided auto insurance to legendary
baseball player Babe Ruth, earned $68.5 million from its
investments, compared to $61 million, a year earlier.
Hanover's shares, which have fallen more than 10 percent in
the last month, closed at $34.47 on Wednesday on the New York
Stock Exchange.