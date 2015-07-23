KKR-backed venture acquires Commerzbank ships for $254.5 million

| July 23
July 23 KKR & Co LP's Embarcadero
Maritime unit will pay $254.5 million to buy 18 dry bulk and
container ships from Commerzbank AG's Hanseatic Ship
Asset Management GmbH, the companies said on Thursday.
U.S. private equity firm KKR and London-based independent
ship operator Borealis Maritime formed the Embarcadero Maritime
joint venture in 2013 to invest in distressed shipping assets as
several fleets struggled with overcapacity.
The acquisition increases Borealis' fleet to 61 vessels,
carrying containers, chemicals, and liquefied petroleum gas. To
date, the joint venture has deployed more than $600 million to
acquire assets.
This acquisition includes 13 mid-size container vessels and
5 mid-size dry bulk vessels which Commerzbank took over from
borrowers who defaulted on their loans. In 2014, KKR and
Borealis acquired nine feeder container vessels from
Commerzbank.
The acquisition will be funded by several sources, including
KKR's Special Situations Fund II.
