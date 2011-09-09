UPDATE 1-Hansen Medical questioned on robotic devices

* Says letter asks questions on its robotic systems

* Says letter does not request additional clinical testing

Sept 9 Hansen Medical Inc said it received a letter from U.S. regulators asking the medical device maker to "answer certain questions" on its robotic devices, but the letter did not request additional clinical testing.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commision, the company said it is continuing to review the FDA's requests regarding its Magellan Robotic System and NorthStar Robotic Catheter, which assists doctors in vascular surgeries.

Hansen Medical had submitted the marketing application for the robotic device to the FDA in April.

Late July, the device had received a CE mark from the European authorities and Hansen Medical had said it would be launched in the first half of 2012.

The Magellan System is designed for use with the NorthStar Robotic Catheter, which does not have a CE mark yet.

Shares of the company closed at $3.71 on Thursday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)