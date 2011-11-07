UPDATE 1-Hansen Medical to raise $10 mln, shares rise

* To sell common stock at $2.09 to two shareholders
* Shares up as much as 16 pct
Nov 7 Hansen Medical Inc said on Monday
it will raise about $10 million in a private placement, sending
its shares up 16 percent as investors cheered the medical device
maker's effort to stabilize its cash flow.
Ladenburg Thalmann & Co analyst Jeffrey Cohen said the
announcement would help lessen investor concerns over the
company's cash position.
"The company had said they expect to burn $10-$12 million
per quarter and the cash position is $26 million. My sense is
that the announcement this morning would help alleviate any
Street concerns," Cohen told Reuters.
The company will sell its shares at $2.09 apiece to
stockholders Oracle Partners and Jack Schuler, and expects to
close the placement on Nov. 9.
Analyst Cohen said the company may also use the cash for the
U.S. regulatory approval process for its catheter, Magellan
Robotic System, which assists doctors in vascular surgeries by
helping them navigate through complex anatomy and reducing their
exposure to radiation.
Hansen expects to get U.S. marketing approval for the device
by the second quarter of 2012.
Shares of the Mountain View, California-based company were
up 11 percent at $2.33 on Monday on Nasdaq. They rose to a high
of $2.43 earlier in the session.
(Reporting by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore; Editing by
Roshni Menon)