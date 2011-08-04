UPDATE 1-Hansen Natural Q2 beats estimates

* Q2 EPS $0.90 vs est $0.84
* Sales $462.1 mln vs est $436.3 mln (Follows alerts)
Aug 4 Hansen Natural Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly results on strong demand for its Monster Energy drink.
The company posted a second-quarter net income of $84.2 million, or 90 cents a share, compared with $63.8 million, or 69 cents a share, a year ago.
Net sales increased 26 percent to $462.1 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 84 cents a share, before special items, on revenue of $436.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company closed at $70.04 on Thursday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Mihir Dalal in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
