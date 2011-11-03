UPDATE 1-Hansen Natural Q3 profit misses estimates

* Q3 EPS $0.88 vs est $0.89

* Sales $474.7 mln vs est $463.7 mln

* Shares fall 5 pct after the bell (Follows alerts)

Nov 3 Hansen Natural Corp , maker of Monster energy drink, reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit, as higher costs pulled down operating margins.

Shares of the company, which competes with privately-held Red Bull, were down 5 percent at $86 after the bell.

Third-quarter net income was $82.4 million, or 88 cents a share, compared with $66.5 million, or 72 cents a share, a year ago.

Net sales rose 24.4 percent to $474.7 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 89 cents a share on revenue of $463.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Mihir Dalal in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)