HeidelbergCement-owned Hanson Building Products files for IPO

Sept 15 Hanson Building Products Ltd, owned by HeidelbergCement AG, filed with U.S. regulators for an initial public offering of ordinary shares.

BofA Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas and Deutsche Bank Securities were underwriting the IPO, Hanson told the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus on Monday.

The filing included a nominal fundraising target of about $100 million. (1.usa.gov/1m5kRAw)

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)