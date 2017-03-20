UPDATE 1-Hansteen to sell German, Dutch industrial properties for $1.4 bln

(Adds details, background, share movement)
March 20 Britain's Hansteen Holdings
has agreed to sell its German and Dutch industrial property
portfolios for 1.28 billion euros ($1.38 billion) to a venture
between Blackstone Group LP and M7 Real Estate.
The price represents a premium of about 6 percent, or
roughly 76 million euros, to the assets' valuations at the end
of 2016, Hansteen said in a statement on Monday.
Hansteen's shares rose more than 6 percent, before paring
gains to trade up 3 percent at 125.55 pence at 0850 GMT. They
were the top gainers on London's midcap index.
"This is a compelling opportunity to crystallise both the
revaluation gains from these German and Dutch assets achieved by
our active asset management and the gains from foreign exchange
movements," Hansteen joint chief executives Morgan Jones and Ian
Watson said.
Last year, the industrial market outperformed all other
European real estate sectors, including offices and retail, data
from property consultant CBRE showed, as the sector
benefited from higher demand for warehouses from retailers
expanding their online operations.
Over the fourth quarter, European commercial real estate
deals reached a record high of 86.8 billion euros, boosted
largely by a buoyant Germany market and growth in the
Netherlands, according to the data.
Hansteen, a UK real estate investment trust, said that the
sale was expected to complete before the end of June and that it
was advised by property consultant JLL.
The sale leaves Hansteen with its UK business, where the
market has seen some turbulence after Britain voted to leave the
European Union.
However, Hansteen said it had not noticed any significant
effect on demand for industrial space following the June 23
vote.
"Across the UK, we are experiencing pockets of rental growth
and shorter incentives being offered to tenants as demand
intensifies," the company said.
