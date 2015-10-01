MOVES-Hansteen names two independent directors

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Oct 1 Real estate investment company Hansteen Holdings Plc appointed Margaret Young and David Rough independent non-executive directors, effective Thursday.
Young was most recently a non-executive director of BlackRock Group Ltd, while Rough was a senior independent director at John Laing Group Plc.
The company also said Richard Cotton retired as a non-executive director on Wednesday. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.