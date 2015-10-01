版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 1日 星期四 18:11 BJT

MOVES-Hansteen names two independent directors

Oct 1 Real estate investment company Hansteen Holdings Plc appointed Margaret Young and David Rough independent non-executive directors, effective Thursday.

Young was most recently a non-executive director of BlackRock Group Ltd, while Rough was a senior independent director at John Laing Group Plc.

The company also said Richard Cotton retired as a non-executive director on Wednesday. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐