MOVES-Hansteen names two independent directors

Oct 1 Real estate investment company Hansteen Holdings Plc appointed Margaret Young and David Rough independent non-executive directors, effective Thursday.

Young was most recently a non-executive director of BlackRock Group Ltd, while Rough was a senior independent director at John Laing Group Plc.

The company also said Richard Cotton retired as a non-executive director on Wednesday. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)