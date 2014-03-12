版本:
S.Korea's Hanwha picks Credit Suisse to advise on Dow Chemical chlorine buys

SEOUL, March 12 South Korea's Hanwha Chemical picked Credit Suisse to advise on possible purchases from Dow Chemical's chloro-alkali business but its interest is still in the early stages, a Hanwha spokesman said on Wednesday.

Dow Chemical said in December it would sell the bulk of its chlorine operations as part of its plan to sell or spin off commodity chemicals assets worth up to $4 billion.

The spokesman for Hanwha said no details had been decided.
