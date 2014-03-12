S.Korea's Hanwha picks Credit Suisse to advise on Dow Chemical chlorine buys

BRIEF-New Senior Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.27
* Qtrly normalized funds from operations of $0.29 per diluted share
SEOUL, March 12 South Korea's Hanwha Chemical picked Credit Suisse to advise on possible purchases from Dow Chemical's chloro-alkali business but its interest is still in the early stages, a Hanwha spokesman said on Wednesday.
Dow Chemical said in December it would sell the bulk of its chlorine operations as part of its plan to sell or spin off commodity chemicals assets worth up to $4 billion.
The spokesman for Hanwha said no details had been decided.
* Qtrly normalized funds from operations of $0.29 per diluted share
* For quarter, consolidated comparable store sales decreased 8.9 pct and U.S. comparable store sales decreased 9.1 pct
* Astronics Corp reports 2017 first quarter financial results