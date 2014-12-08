UPDATE 1-Hanwha SolarOne to buy affiliate in bid to avoid U.S. duties

(Adds details, background, shares)
Dec 8 Hanwha SolarOne Co Ltd will buy
Germany-based affiliate Q Cell Investment Co Ltd in a deal
valued at about $1.2 billion to avoid U.S. tariffs on China-made
products.
Q Cell, owned by Hanwha SolarOne's parent Hanwha Holdings Co
Ltd, has plants in Malaysia, which are not subject to U.S. and
European anti-dumping tariffs.
South Korea-based Hanwha Holdings said the deal would create
a combined company with an enterprise value of about $2 billion.
Solar panel makers with plants in China have been hurt by
anti-dumping duties imposed by the United States and Europe, and
a cut in subsidies for solar products in Europe.
Under the deal, Hanwha SolarOne will issue about 3.7 billion
shares to Hanwha Solar Holdings.
Hanwha Solar Holdings' stake in Hanwha SolarOne will rise to
about 94 percent after the transaction from about 45.7 percent
currently.
Hanwha SolarOne Chief Executive Seongwoo Nam will be the CEO
of the combined company.
Hanwha SolarOne's shares closed at $1.62 on Friday on the
Nasdaq. Up to Friday's close, the stock had fallen about 42
percent this year.
