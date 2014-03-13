REFILE-BRIEF-Hanwha Solarone Q4 net loss $0.04 per basic ADS

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens little changed
April 21 Wall Street opened little changed on Friday as earnings rolled in, while investors braced for the first round of the closely contested French presidential election.
March 13 Hanwha Solarone Co Ltd : * Q4 Net Loss $0.04 per basic ADS * Q4 Pv module shipments, including module processing services,
were 352.2 Mw, a 10.8% increase from Q3 * Q4 net rev $213.9 mln vs $185.5 mln in Q3 * Sees Q1 2014 module shipments similar to the preceding uarter * sSes Fy2014 module shipments between 1.5 - 1.6Gw ; sees fy
2014 gross margins 15%-20% * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
April 21 Wall Street opened little changed on Friday as earnings rolled in, while investors braced for the first round of the closely contested French presidential election.
* Sinclair broadcast group announces agreement to purchase Bonten Media Group tv stations
* Adamis Pharmaceuticals announces pricing of public offering of common stock