REFILE-BRIEF-Hanwha Solarone Q4 net loss $0.04 per basic ADS

March 13 Hanwha Solarone Co Ltd : * Q4 Net Loss $0.04 per basic ADS * Q4 Pv module shipments, including module processing services,

were 352.2 Mw, a 10.8% increase from Q3 * Q4 net rev $213.9 mln vs $185.5 mln in Q3 * Sees Q1 2014 module shipments similar to the preceding uarter * sSes Fy2014 module shipments between 1.5 - 1.6Gw ; sees fy

2014 gross margins 15%-20% * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
