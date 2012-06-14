Hanwha SolarOne signs two-year contract to push Italy sales

June 14 Hanwha SolarOne Co Ltd sold 47 megawatts of its solar panels to Assoimprese, a network of solar system installers in Italy, as part of a two-year contract to expand the company's sales in its fifth-largest market.

Italy, the world's second-biggest solar market after Germany, is considering lifting an annual cap for incentives for solar power production to 759 million euros ($954.37 million)from a previous 500 million euros.

Hanwha SolarOne, a unit of Korea's explosives-to-financial services conglomerate Hanwha Group, expects to extend the contract with Assoimprese.

"For us the cooperation results in wider access to the Italian market in residential as well as commercial segments," Andreas Liebheit, Managing Director Hanwha SolarOne said in a statement.

Italy contributed to 5.6 percent of the company's net sales of $1.01 billion last year.