版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 11日 星期二 18:17 BJT

Hanwha SolarOne loss widens as prices stay weak

Sept 11 Hanwha SolarOne Co Ltd posted a wider quarterly loss as prices for solar products remain depressed.

Net loss attributable to shareholders widened to $42 million, or 50 cents per American Depositary Share (ADS), from $10.7 million, or 13 cents per ADS, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 39 percent to $168.7 million.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐