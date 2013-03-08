Hapag-Lloyd co-owner eyes merger of equals with Hamburg-Sued

FRANKFURT, March 8 Hapag-Lloyd co-owner
Klaus-Michael Kuehne wants the container shipping group's
prospective merger partner Hamburg-Sued to have equal
say in the mooted tie-up, he told a German paper.
"My assumption is that there will be parity in the
beginning," Kuehne, who also controls Swiss logistics group
Kuehne & Nagel, told daily Die Welt in an interview
published on Friday.
Neither the Albert-Ballin consortium of Hapag-Lloyd
investors, led by Kuehne, nor the Oetker family behind
Hamburg-Sued should be able to dominate the combined group, he
added.
Hapag-Lloyd and Hamburg-Sued, Germany's largest container
shipping companies, said in December they were exploring a
merger to create a global player better able to survive the
sector's four-year slump.
Kuehne said in the interview the Oetker family would have to
commit to plans to take the new company public in the medium
term as a precondition for a merger agreement.
"(An initial public offering) won't happen tomorrow or the
day after but it also won't take five years. I think a time
horizon of two to three years is realistic."
"Later, as part of an IPO, an ideal scenario would be for
Oetker to maybe hold 40 percent, for me to hold a blocking
minority of 25 percent or a little less in the long-term, and
for the rest to be floated," Kuehne added.
If no agreement with Oetker can be reached Kuehne would push
for Hapag-Lloyd to go public on its own.
"But I do not wish for this to happen," he added.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Mark Potter)