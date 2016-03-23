Hapag-Lloyd sees better market, lower costs boosting 2016 EBIT

UPDATE 4-HSBC, UBS to shift 1,000 jobs each from UK in Brexit blow to London
* Banks' plans follow British 'hard Brexit' signals (Adds detail of Goldman reported move, Lloyds subsidiary)
FRANKFURT, March 23 German container shipping group Hapag Lloyd said it expected a clear increase in operating profit this year thanks to a market recovery, cost cuts and synergies from its merger with Chilean shipper CSAV.
Its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) had swung to a 366 million euro profit in 2015, from a year-earlier loss of 383 million. It swung to a net profit of 114 million euros from a 2014 loss of 604 million, Hapag-Lloyd said on Wednesday.
Hamburg-based Hapag-Lloyd completed a merger with Compania Sud Americana de Vapores (CSAV) in December 2014.
($1 = 0.8947 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
* Banks' plans follow British 'hard Brexit' signals (Adds detail of Goldman reported move, Lloyds subsidiary)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 China and the United States are not about to be drawn into a trade war, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 Credit Suisse has formally agreed to pay $5.3 billion to settle with U.S. authorities over claims it misled investors in residential mortgage-backed securities it sold in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis.