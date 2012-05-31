Bank Hapoalim's Isracard Q1 profit up 23 pct

BRIEF-Freehold Royalties Q4 FFO per share C$0.26
* Freehold Royalties Ltd sets quarterly production record, increases dividend and revises guidance upwards
TEL AVIV May 31 Bank Hapoalim unit Isracard, Israel's largest credit card company, reported a 23 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by growth in the non-banking credit card sector.
"The company continues to grow in the non-banking card sector," chairwoman Irit Izakson said on Thursday. "This sector had a positive impact on turnover and financing income."
Isracard's first-quarter net profit rose to 58 million shekels ($15 million), on revenue up 5 percent to 426 million.
Including a gain from the sale of shares in MasterCard Inc , Isracard had a net profit of 74 million shekels in the 2012 quarter on revenue of 447 million.
Isracard said the number of its cards in circulation was up 6 percent to 3.46 million.
* Storm Resources Ltd. ("Storm" or the "company") is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2016
* Received regulatory approval to renew a normal course issuer bid first launched in March, 2013