Bank Hapoalim's Isracard Q1 profit up 23 pct

TEL AVIV May 31 Bank Hapoalim unit Isracard, Israel's largest credit card company, reported a 23 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by growth in the non-banking credit card sector.

"The company continues to grow in the non-banking card sector," chairwoman Irit Izakson said on Thursday. "This sector had a positive impact on turnover and financing income."

Isracard's first-quarter net profit rose to 58 million shekels ($15 million), on revenue up 5 percent to 426 million.

Including a gain from the sale of shares in MasterCard Inc , Isracard had a net profit of 74 million shekels in the 2012 quarter on revenue of 447 million.

Isracard said the number of its cards in circulation was up 6 percent to 3.46 million.

