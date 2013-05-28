Bank Hapoalim's Isracard Q1 profit up 28 percent

JERUSALEM May 28 Bank Hapoalim unit
Isracard, Israel's largest credit card company, reported a 28
percent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, boosted by higher
revenues and consumer spending.
Isracard posted first-quarter net profit of 74 million
shekels ($20 million), excluding the sale of shares in
MasterCard Inc, up from 58 million shekels during the
first three months of 2012.
The volume of customer purchases rose nine percent in the
quarter to 26.8 billion shekels. Revenue, excluding the sale of
shares in MasterCard, increased one percent to 432 million
shekels.
Isracard said the number of its cards in circulation rose 6
percent to 3.67 million.
Hapoalim, Israel's largest commercial lender, was scheduled
to report financial results later this week.
"Isracard continues to focus on maintaining its level of
expenses in order to offset the impact of the macroeconomic
environment," said Chairwoman Irit Izakson.