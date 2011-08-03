UPDATE 1-Harbin stock hit on report, later recovers

(Updates share price, adds company response)

NEW YORK Aug 3 Shares of Chinese electric motor maker Harbin Electric HRBN.O fell sharply on Wednesday after another report by short-seller Citron Research raising questions about the company, but shares recovered after the company responded.

Andrew Left, who runs Citron from his home in Beverly Hills, California, said on his blog that Harbin Chairman and Chief Executive Tianfu Yang's management buyout offer will never come to fruition.

Shares fell as low as $13.79 on the session before rebounding to finish up 4.3 percent to $17.68.

Left raised more questions about the company's financial statements and proposed management buyout. He cited data collected from private investigators in China that questions whether the company is overstating revenues, along with its relationship with its largest customers.

"Citron will prove that Harbin.... fabricated customers, management taking money from the company, undisclosed insider dealings, and the worst accounting disclosures that either Citron or any forensic accountant has ever seen," the blog posting said.

In response, Yang said in a statement: "This report, like the preceding ones, is a patchwork of fabricated evidence, falsehoods, selective use of information and clearly biased and dishonest reporting, showing that the authors' only intention is to drive our stock price down."

Tianfu Yang filed a preliminary merger proxy statement with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission to purchase the shares in the company at a price of $24 each.

Even after Yang's buyout proposal was announced, the share price has generally remained several dollars short of that level.

Left has published a number of reports on Harbin, one of many U.S.-listed Chinese companies that listed through a reverse takeover, where a shell company buys an existing Chinese firm. Many of these companies have been accused of shoddy accounting and auditing, hitting share prices hard and resulting, in some cases, in a delisting from major U.S. exchanges. (Reporting by Daniel Bases; Editing by Kenneth Barry)