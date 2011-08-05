UPDATE 3-Harbin denies Citron's claims, says not facing probe

(Adds share movement)
BANGALORE Aug 5 Chinese electric motor maker
Harbin Electric on Friday denied any Securities and
Exchange commission (SEC) investigation against it, while
responding to an allegation made by Citron Research in a recent
blog post.
Andrew Left, who runs Citron from his home in Beverly Hills,
California, wrote on Wednesday that Harbin would be under SEC
scrutiny until its planned management buyout was completed.
Embattled Harbin Electric Chief Executive Tianfu Yang had
filed a preliminary merger proxy statement with the SEC in June
to purchase the company in a deal valued at $754.5 million.
"Let me make it very clear that the company is not the
subject of any informal or formal SEC investigation and that it
has never been," Yang said in a statement on Friday.
A rash of accounting scandals involving
U.S.-listed Chinese companies have come to light in recent
months. Many of them have listed on U.S. exchanges via reverse
takeovers.
Harbin has remained a target of short-seller
Citron Research, which has been raising questions about the deal
and the past activities of CEO Yang.
Left, in his blog post dated Aug. 3, raised more questions
about the company's financial statements and proposed management
buyout.
Citing data collected from private investigators in China,
he alleged the company was overstating revenues and raised
questions on its relationship with its largest customers.
Even after CEO Yang's buyout proposal of $24 a share, the
company's stock has remained several dollars short of the offer
price, indicating investor skepticism over the deal.
"It is becoming quite clear that people aligned with
short-selling interests are doing everything they can to mislead
the market in general ... to continuously depress our stock
price for the benefit of a few," Yang said on Friday.
Shares of Harbin, which fell as much as 5 percent
in morning trade, were down at $17.62 on Nasdaq. They touched a
two-year low of $5.82 on June 16, when Citron had questioned the
proposed management-led buyout.
(Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)