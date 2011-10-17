UPDATE 1-Proxy adviser ISS backs Harbin CEO's buyout offer

* ISS says deal provides shareholders with a significant premium

* ISS says transaction carries "certainty of value"

Oct 17 Harbin Electric said proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) has recommended shareholders of the Chinese electric motor maker to vote in favor of the $754 million go-private offer by its chief executive.

"The merger consideration provides shareholders with a significant premium in an all-cash transaction which carries certainty of value," ISS, a unit of MSCI , said in a statement.

Harbin CEO Tianfu Yang, along with private equity firm Abax Global Capital, had made the $24 per share offer to take Harbin private last October.

The company has been a target of short-seller Citron Research, which has been raising questions about the deal and past activities of CEO Yang.

A meeting of Harbin Electric shareholders to consider and vote upon the proposal to adopt the offer will be held on October 29.

