UPDATE 1-Two more proxy advisers back Harbin Electric CEO's buyout offer

Oct 18 Chinese electric motor maker Harbin Electric said two more proxy advisers have asked its shareholders to vote in favor of the $754 million go-private offer by its chief executive.

Glass Lewis & Co and Egan-Jones Proxy Services have advised shareholders to vote "for" the deal, Harbin said in a statement.

On Monday, Harbin got support for the deal from proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS).

Harbin CEO Tianfu Yang, along with private equity firm Abax Global Capital, had made the $24 per share offer to take Harbin private last October.

The company has been a target of short-seller Citron Research, which has been raising questions about the deal and past activities of CEO Yang.

A meeting of Harbin Electric shareholders to consider and vote upon the proposal to adopt the offer will be held on October 29.

Harbin's shares closed at $22.44 on Monday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Divya Sharma in Bangalore;Editing by Supriya Kurane)