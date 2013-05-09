BRIEF-Harbinger, Falcone agree in principle to settle with SEC

US STOCKS-Solid ADP data propels Wall St rally; Nasdaq at new high
* Indexes up: Dow 0.74 pct, S&P 0.62 pct, Nasdaq 0.54 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
May 9 * Harbinger capital, hedge fund manager philip falcone have reached agreement
in principle to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission probe -- SEC
filing * Settlement intended to resolve two civil actions previously filed in federal
court against Harbinger, falcone -- SEC filing * Falcone agree to settle without admitting or denying SEC allegations -- SEC
filing * Says settlement requires Harbinger Capital falcone, other Harbinger entities
to pay about $18 million in civil penalties, disgorgement, interest -- SEC
filing * Says settlement bars falcone for 2 years from associating with broker-dealers
and investment advisers, but lets him during that period remain associated
with Harbinger Capital * Agreement in principle is subject to approval by court and by SEC
commissioners -- SEC filing
* Indexes up: Dow 0.74 pct, S&P 0.62 pct, Nasdaq 0.54 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
MEXICO CITY, April 5 Mexican mogul Carlos Slim's fixed-line telephone firm Telmex said on Wednesday it had been fined 5.3 million pesos ($283,016) by Mexico's telecoms regulator for failing to comply with the terms of its concession relating to public TV.
TORONTO/VANCOUVER, April 5 China's Shandong Gold Mining Co Ltd is in advanced talks to buy a 50 percent stake in Barrick Gold Corp's Veladero gold mine in Argentina, people familiar with the process told Reuters even as the Canadian miner grappled with a pipe rupture at the site.