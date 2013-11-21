版本:
BRIEF-Harbinger reports qtrly net loss per share $1.45

Nov 21 Harbinger Group Inc : * Reports fiscal 2013 results * Qtrly total revenues $1.50 billion versus $1.20 billion year-ago * Qtrly net loss per share $1.45 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
