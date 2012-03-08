Buckeye: New gasoline line capacity coming to Pennsylvania

NEW YORK, March 8 Midstream firm Buckeye
Partners said on Thursday new capacity on a gasoline
pipeline from Linden, New Jersey, to Macungie, Pennsyvlania,
will be online on April 1.
The company had previously said that it will add 30,000
barrels per day of capacity to the pipeline next month.
A second phase of expansion will raise the line's capacity
by 45,000 bpd in the first quarter of 2013.
The company has offered to buy Chevron's Perth Amboy plant
in February and disclosed plans to use it as a terminal from
which it will dispatch imported gasoline to the Northeast
region, recently plagued by a series of refinery closures.
Buckeye expects the deal to close in the second quarter of
2012.
Once the acquisition goes through, Buckeye plans to build a
16-inch (0.4064 meter) pipeline between Perth Amboy and Linden,
New Jersey.
Gasoline supplies have recently tightened in Pennsylvania,
particularly in the Pittsburgh area, after regional refiners
shuttered or put up for sale three plants that comprise 50
percent of the North East's refining capacity.