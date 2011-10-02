Harel in partnership to buy U.S. housing units

JERUSALEM Oct 2 Israel's Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services said on Sunday it has joined up with two other companies to buy the assets of an unnamed U.S. REIT for $340 million.

Harel said it has partnered with Canada's Brookfield Asset Management (BAMa.TO) and Elco Landmark Residential, a unit of Israeli real estate and appliance maker Elco Holdings . Harel and Brookfield will both own 39 percent and Elco 22 percent.

In the first phase, Harel said the companies have already paid $105 million for 1,726 housing units in three south eastern U.S. states. The properties have a 93 percent occupancy rate, it said.

Harel noted that in all, the portfolio will consist of 18 multi-family homes and a total of 5,659 residential units in four states. The deal will be made in three stages.

"The demand for rental apartments has increased with the crisis in the United States and the sector as a whole is stable, and is characterised by a low level of risk," Gadi Ben Haim, head of real estate investment at Harel, said in a statement.

Brookfield manages a global investment portfolio of more than $150 billion, while Elco Landmark owns and manages $1.5 billion. (Reporting by Steven Scheer. Editing by Jane Merriman)