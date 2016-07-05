Israel's Harel agrees to buy stake in Tamar gas field from Noble

TEL AVIV, July 5 Harel Insurance Investments and
Financial Services and the Israel Infrastructure Fund
(IIF) have agreed to buy 3 percent of the Tamar natural gas
field from Texas-based Noble Energy for $369 million.
Harel and IIF have an option to buy another 1 percent of
Tamar for $123 million, Harel, which is the largest investor in
IIF, said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.
Tamar was discovered in the eastern Mediterranean in 2009
with reserves of 10 trillion cubic feet. It began production in
2013 and is now Israel's primary gas supply.
Noble will be entitled to royalties if the Tamar partners
sign an export deal with Egypt by the end of 2016.
The deal is conditioned upon receiving regulatory approval.
Noble and its Israeli partner Delek Group control
a number of natural gas fields off Israel's coast. Under a deal
reached with the Israeli government to boost competition in the
sector, Noble agreed to trim its stake in Tamar to 25 percent
from 36 percent.
Delek agreed to sell its entire 31.3 percent stake.
Israeli media previously reported Noble was in talks with a
few Israeli institutions regarding the sale of an 11 percent
stake for at least $1 billion.
