JERUSALEM, June 26 Israeli insurer Harel said on Sunday it is in talks to buy up to 4 percent in the Tamar natural gas field from Texas-based Noble Energy .

A final agreement has yet to be reached, Harel said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, and any deal would require regulatory approval.

The negotiations are for a 3 percent share in the project with an option to buy another one percent, the company said. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)