Brando estate, Harley settle boot-name scuffle

March 6 The estate of Marlon Brando and
U.S. motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson Inc backed down
from their legal brawl over a boot that bears the late actor's
name.
Brando Enterprises LP and Harley -- along with Wolverine
Worldwide Inc, which makes the boot -- on Monday agreed
to settle a suit over the unlicensed use of the Brando name on a
Harley-branded boot that resembled the ones Brando wore when he
played Johnny Strabler in the 1953 movie "The Wild One."
The film, in which Brando sported sideburns, a black leather
jacket and calf-high black leather boots with buckles, helped
launch Brando's career as a Hollywood icon; he also starred in
films including "The Godfather" and "A Streetcar Named Desire."
The companies said in a filing in federal court in
California that they had settled their dispute, but did not
disclose the terms of the settlement.
Harley spokeswoman Maripat Blankenheim declined to provide
further details. Representatives of Brando Enterprises and
Wolverine Worldwide could not be reached for immediate comment.
The Milwaukee-based motorcycle maker has an extensive
licensing business, and last year generated $43.2 million
selling the rights to use its name on products including
T-shirts, jewelry and toys.
When it first filed the suit in May 2011, Brando Enterprises
sought financial damages, including profits made as a result of
the use of the Brando name. It noted that the Brando name had
already been licensed to several companies making a range of
products, including the Triumph motorcycle, which Brando rode in
"The Wild One."
The case is Brando Enterprises LP v. Harley-Davidson,
Wolverine Worldwide et al, U.S. District Court, District of
California, No. 11-5473.