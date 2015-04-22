RPT-At Harley and beyond, strong dollar offers competition discount edge

(Repeats story from Tuesday with no changes to headline or
By Nick Carey
CHICAGO, April 21 When iconic motorcycle maker
Harley-Davidson Inc warned on Tuesday that discounting
from foreign rivals would dent its profits, the message
resonated beyond the motorcycle business.
From cars to construction equipment, the impact of the
strong dollar is a big problem for U.S. companies selling
overseas. But the U.S. dollar's recent surge to multiyear highs
against major currencies, such as the euro and yen, has also
become a challenge to their efforts to protect market share on
home turf.
Harley's U.S. market share slipped nearly five percentage
points in the first quarter to 51.3 percent as competitors
offered discounts of up to $3,000 per bike and slashed suggested
retail prices by up to 25 percent.
Honda Motor Co Ltd and Suzuki Motor Corp
both currently offer $1,000 cash back on selected models. Suzuki
has cut the suggested retail price on 13 models and Honda is
offering low-interest financing.
Harley says it will not compete on price to protect its
brand, a declaration welcomed by industry analysts.
"They (Harley) are taking a reasonable long-term view of the
market," said Michael Millman, founder of Millman Research
Associates in New Jersey. "They want to maintain their pricing
and their image and will have to take some of the competitive
knocks that go with that."
AUTOS, HEAVY EQUIPMENT HIT
Harley-Davidson is not alone in feeling pricing pressures
from the dollar. Many companies including Caterpillar Inc
and U.S. automakers Ford Motor Co, General Motors
Co and Chrysler also face tougher
competition as result.
Unlike Harley, Caterpillar benefits from the natural hedge
of having much of its production overseas, said Longbow Research
analyst Eli Lustgarten.
The Peoria, Illinois-based construction equipment maker does
face "stiff face-to-face competition" from Japanese rival
Komatsu Ltd when bidding on projects, he said.
Other market factors face Caterpillar besides the dollar.
While the U.S. construction market is solid, Caterpillar's
energy- and commodity-related businesses have "gone off the
cliff" as oil and commodity prices have fallen, Lustgarten said.
But U.S. automakers face a different challenge. Many
"foreign" brand vehicles are now built in the United States of
parts sourced from North American factories, said Barclays
analyst Brian Johnson.
Rather than competing on car price tags, automakers like
Toyota Motor Corp are instead likely to focus on
adding more frills and gadgets to vehicles without raising
prices.
This could put pressure on suppliers like Delphi Automotive
that produce added options like advanced driver
assistance programs or infotainment, rather than GM, Ford or
Chrysler directly, Johnson said.
To ride out the currency turmoil, manufacturers such as
Harley, with production mostly in the United States, will have
to weigh tough choices between cutting prices to spur demand, or
cutting production to avoid getting stuck with too much
inventory.
Jaime Katz, an analyst at Morningstar, said thanks to more
flexible just-in-time manufacturing, Harley can quickly adjust
production up or down. The company signaled it expects shipments
to drop as much as 10 percent in the second quarter.
If the dollar remains strong, she will be watching to see if
the motorcycle maker cuts its shipment forecast when it next
reports earnings in July, as it did on Tuesday.
At some point, Harley could face a tough choice about what
to do with its existing floor models if it cannot sell them
later in the year, she added, noting that is some way off.
The problem with discounts is that customers come to expect
them, said S&P Capital IQ equity analyst Efraim Levy.
"If you cut prices, people expect discounts hold out for a
better deal," he said.
Foreign motorcycle makers are also taking a gamble by
cutting retail prices that could hurt them if the dollar
weakens, Levy added.
"Reinstating prices is harder than raising prices again," he
said. "Then you run the risk of consumers getting sticker
shock."
