CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL) Harley-Davidson says laid off temp workers last quarter

(Corrects headline and first paragraph after Harley-Davidson clarifies casual workers were laid off last quarter, not that they will be laid off first as part of newly announced reorganization plan)

Oct 18 Harley-Davidson Inc said on a conference call on Tuesday it laid off "casual," or temporary hourly wage workers, during layoffs announced last quarter.

Harley-Davidson said it plans to reorganize and reduce its workforce to streamline functions and become a more agile manufacturer. The reductions will cost the company $20 million to $25 million.

Due to the reorganziation Harley-Davidson said would also lose both contingent workers, or contractors, and some full-time employees. The company did not indicate how many jobs would be impacted.