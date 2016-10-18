CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL) Harley-Davidson says laid off temp workers last quarter

(Corrects headline and first paragraph after Harley-Davidson
clarifies casual workers were laid off last quarter, not that
they will be laid off first as part of newly announced
reorganization plan)
Oct 18 Harley-Davidson Inc said on a
conference call on Tuesday it laid off "casual," or temporary
hourly wage workers, during layoffs announced last quarter.
Harley-Davidson said it plans to reorganize and reduce its
workforce to streamline functions and become a more agile
manufacturer. The reductions will cost the company $20 million
to $25 million.
Due to the reorganziation Harley-Davidson said would also
lose both contingent workers, or contractors, and some full-time
employees. The company did not indicate how many jobs would be
impacted.
(Reporting By Meredith Davis in Chicago; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)