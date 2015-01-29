Harley-Davidson profit dips, hurt by strong dollar

BRIEF-Holloway Lodging Corporation Q1 AFFO per share $0.01
* Holloway Lodging Corporation reports significant growth in q1 2017 results and declares quarterly dividend
CHICAGO Jan 29 Harley-Davidson Inc on Thursday posted a slightly lower quarterly net profit due largely to a strong U.S. dollar, though results were in line with expectations.
The Milwaukee-based company reported net income of $74.5 million in the fourth quarter through Dec. 31, down just over 1 percent from $75.4 million a year earlier.
The company reported earnings per share of 35 cents, compared with 34 cents in the fourth quarter of 2013. Analysts had expected earnings per share for the quarter of 34 cents. (Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
SAO PAULO, May 10 JBS SA, the world's largest meat processor, may postpone the New York listing of a global food processing unit originally expected for the second quarter because of lukewarm investor feedback after a scandal in Brazil, two people with knowledge of the situation said.
May 10 The Toronto Stock Exchange is still in the running for part of the listing of Saudi Arabian Oil Co, known as Saudi Aramco, which could be the world's largest initial public offering, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.