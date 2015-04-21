Harley Davidson first quarter profit rises

CHICAGO, April 21 Harley-Davidson Inc on Tuesday posted a higher quarterly net profit, as a lower tax rate helped offset lower sales and the impact of a strong U.S. dollar.

The Milwaukee-based company reported net income of $269.9 million or $1.27 per share in the first quarter, up 1.5 percent from $265.9 million or $1.21 per share a year earlier.

Analysts had expected earnings per share for the quarter of $1.25. (Reporting By Nick Carey, Editing by Franklin Paul)