UPDATE 1-Harley Davidson quarterly profit rises but lowers sales outlook

CHICAGO, April 21 Harley-Davidson Inc on Tuesday posted a higher quarterly net profit, but lowered its sales forecast for 2015 citing aggressive price discounting by its competitors.

Shares in the motorcycle maker fell more than 6 percent in pre-market trading after the results were announced.

Milwaukee-based Harley-Davidson reported net income of $269.9 million or $1.27 per share in the first quarter, up 1.5 percent from $265.9 million or $1.21 per share a year earlier.

Analysts had expected earnings per share for the quarter of $1.25.

Revenue for the quarter dipped to $1.67 billion from $1.73 billion a year earlier. That came in above analyst expectations of $1.58 billion.

The company's results were aided by cost controls and a lower tax rate, which helped offset lower sales and the impact of a strong U.S. dollar on its overseas revenue.

In the first quarter, Harley-Davidson's worldwide retail sales fell 1.1 to 56,661 motorcycles from 57,415 in the first quarter of 2014. Sales in its key U.S. market fell 0.7 percent to 35,488 from 35,730 motorcycles.

In a statement chief executive office Keith Wandell said that given the company's retail results, and "ongoing, increased levels of aggressive competitive discounting" in the U.S. market "we are taking the precautionary step of lowering our estimated growth rate for full-year motorcycle shipments."

Harley-Davidson said it now expects motorcycle shipments to grow approximately 2 percent to 4 percent in 2015, down from its previous forecast of approximately 4 percent to 6 percent growth.

In the second quarter, the company expects to ship between 83,000 to 88,000 motorcycles, down from 92,217 shipped in the same quarter in 2014.

In pre-market trading, Harley-Davidson shares were down nearly 6.5 percent at $57.80. (Reporting By Nick Carey, Editing by Franklin Paul and W Simon)