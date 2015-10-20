REFILE-Harley-Davidson third quarter profit falls on slowed sales

(Corrects story tag for media subscribers to HARLEY DAVIDSON-RESULTS/)

Oct 20 Harley-Davidson Inc on Tuesday posted a lower quarterly net profit as global new motorcycles sales fell more than 1 percent.

The Milwaukee-based motorcycle maker reported a net income of $140.3 million, down about 6.5 percent from $150.1 million from a year earlier. Diluted earnings per share were 69 cents per share in the third quarter the same a year earlier.

Analysts had expected earnings per share for the quarter of 78 cents per share. (Reporting by Meredith Davis; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)