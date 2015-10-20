REFILE-UPDATE 1-Harley-Davidson third-quarter profit falls, stock plummets

(Corrects story tag for media subscribers to HARLEY DAVIDSON-RESULTS/)

Oct 20 Harley-Davidson Inc. on Tuesday posted a lower quarterly net profit as global new motorcycles sales fell more than 1 percent.

Sales in the U.S. fell 2.5 percent. The Milwaukee-based motorcycle maker reported a net income of $140.3 million, down about 6.5 percent from $150.1 million from a year earlier.

Harley-Davidson shares fell more than 8 percent in pre-market trading as its earnings fell below analysts' forecasts, nd the company said it would undertake "employee separations."

In the wake of an increased competitive environment, the company said it expects to incur a one-time expense of about $30 million to $35 million in the fourth quarter for "employee separation and reorganization costs."

"In the short term, because the third quarter did not unfold as we expected, we are lowering full-year shipment guidance. Matt Levatich, President and Chief Executive Officer, Harley-Davidson, Inc. said in a statement.

The company now expects to ship 265,000 to 270,000 motorcycles to dealers and distributors worldwide in 2015, flat to 2 percent lower than in 2014.

The latest projection was revised downward from previous guidance of 276,000 to 281,000.

Diluted earnings per share were 69 cents per share in the third quarter the same a year earlier.

Analysts had expected earnings per share for the quarter of 78 cents per share. (Reporting By Meredith Davis Editing by W Simon)