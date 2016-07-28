Harley-Davidson second-quarter income drops on soft U.S. sales

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
July 28 Motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson Inc reported a lower quarterly net income on Thursday as soft demand slowed sales in the United States, the company's biggest market.
The Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based company said its net income was $280.4 million in the second quarter, down from $299.8 million a year ago.
Earnings per share increased to $1.55, from $1.44 a year ago. Revenue was $1.86 billion, up slightly from $1.82 billion a year earlier. (Reporting By Meredith Davis in Chicago; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production