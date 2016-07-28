CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Harley-Davidson beat expectations, trims 2016 outlook

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
(Corrects "sales" outlook to "shipment" outlook in first paragraph)
July 28 Harley-Davidson Inc on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings that beat estimates, but the motorcycle manufacturer trimmed its shipment outlook due to soft demand in the United States, its biggest market.
Earnings per share increased to $1.55 from $1.44 a year ago and topped analysts' expectations of $1.53.
"While our investments to grow product awareness and ridership globally are beginning to take hold in a number of markets, current conditions in the U.S. and economic headwinds in other parts of the world combine to raise caution," Chief Executive Officer Matt Levatich said in a statement.
Harley-Davidson's domestic sales fell 5.2 percent in the quarter, while U.S. motorcycle industry sales overall were down 8.6 percent in the same period.
The company cut its 2016 full-year motorcycle shipment outlook to 264,000 to 269,000 motorcycles.
The previous shipment estimate was 269,000 to 274,000 motorcycles. (Reporting by Meredith Davis in Chicago; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
