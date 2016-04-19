Harley-Davidson posts lower quarterly net income as U.S. sales slip

UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
April 19 Harley-Davidson Inc on Tuesday posted lower quarterly net income as sales of new motorcycles declined in the United States, its biggest market.
Net income fell to $250.5 million, or $1.36 per share, from $269.85 million, or $1.27 a share, a year earlier, when there was more outstanding stock.
Analysts on average were expecting $1.29 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose to $1.75 billion from $1.67 billion. (Reporting by Meredith Davis; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.