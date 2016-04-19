Harley-Davidson posts lower quarterly net income as U.S. sales slip

April 19 Harley-Davidson Inc on Tuesday posted lower quarterly net income as sales of new motorcycles declined in the United States, its biggest market.

Net income fell to $250.5 million, or $1.36 per share, from $269.85 million, or $1.27 a share, a year earlier, when there was more outstanding stock.

Analysts on average were expecting $1.29 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose to $1.75 billion from $1.67 billion. (Reporting by Meredith Davis; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)