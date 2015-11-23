Harley-Davidson says Pennsylvania employees approve contract

Nov 23 Harley-Davidson Inc said employees of its vehicle operation facility in York, Pennsylvania, have approved a new labor agreement, which includes wage increases in each year.

The agreement, which covers about 970 employees represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, is effective Feb. 1, 2016 through Oct. 15, 2022, the company said. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)