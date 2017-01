July 8 The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it would investigate some motorcycles made by Harley-Davidson Inc after complaints of brake failure without warning.

The investigation involves 430,000 Harley-Davidson motorcycles of model years 2008-2011, with anti-lock braking systems, the NHTSA said on Friday. (goo.gl/J8jTVj) (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)