Harley-Davidson posts higher profit as sales creep back

CHICAGO, July 25 Harley-Davidson Inc 
posted a higher quarterly profit on Thursday, lifted, in part,
by a modest rebound in demand for its motorcycles in the United
States, its No. 1 market.
    The Milwaukee-based company reported a second-quarter profit
of $271.7 million, or $1.21 a share, up from $247.3 million, or
$1.07 a share, a year ago.
    Sales rose 3.4 percent to $1.79 billion.
