UPDATE 2-Stada backs improved 5.3 bln euro bid from Bain, Cinven
* Shares jump 11 percent, bid exceeds expectations (Adds details on bidding process, buyers' plans, Stada's business)
CHICAGO, July 25 Harley-Davidson Inc posted a higher quarterly profit on Thursday, lifted, in part, by a modest rebound in demand for its motorcycles in the United States, its No. 1 market. The Milwaukee-based company reported a second-quarter profit of $271.7 million, or $1.21 a share, up from $247.3 million, or $1.07 a share, a year ago. Sales rose 3.4 percent to $1.79 billion.
* Shares jump 11 percent, bid exceeds expectations (Adds details on bidding process, buyers' plans, Stada's business)
April 10 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
LONDON, April 10 Trading volumes were muted for many financial market assets on Monday with investors refraining from making big bets because of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the Korean peninsula.