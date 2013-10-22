Harley-Davidson profit rises, shipment forecast unchanged

Oct 22 Harley Davidson Inc reported higher quarterly earnings on Tuesday, lifted by the normal summer surge in motorcycle sales in its key North American market, but it kept its full-year forecast for global bike shipments unchanged.

The Milwaukee-based company posted a third-quarter profit of $162.7 million, or 73 cents a share, up from $134.0 million, or 59 cents a share, a year before.

Overall revenue from bikes, parts and accessories, financial services and apparel rose 7 percent to $1.34 billion, the company said.