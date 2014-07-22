Harley-Davidson posts higher profit, but cuts shipment forecast

BRIEF-Prospero secures C$1.5 mln strategic investment from Fortuna Silver Mines
* Prospero secures c$1.5-million strategic investment from Fortuna Silver Mines
July 22 Harley-Davidson Inc reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday but cut its full-year forecast for motorcycle shipments, citing weaker-than-expected retail sales.
The company posted a second-quarter profit of $354.2 million, or $1.62 a share, up from $271.7 million, or $1.21 a share, during the comparable quarter last year.
Consolidated sales, which includes revenue from its financing business, rose nearly 12 percent to $2 billion.
Analysts, on average, expected the Milwaukee-based company to report a profit per share of $1.46, according to Reuters estimates.
But Harley cut its full-year shipment forecast, citing -- in part -- poor second-quarter sales, which it said were "adversely affected by prolonged poor weather across parts of the U.S. and soft Sportster motorcycle sales." (Reporting by James B. Kelleher in Chicago,Editing by Franklin Paul)
* Prospero secures c$1.5-million strategic investment from Fortuna Silver Mines
WASHINGTON, April 17 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to halt a class action lawsuit against several containerboard manufacturers, which could now face trial on claims of price fixing by tens of thousands of buyers and nearly $12 billion in potential damages.
* Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices signs marketing agreement with Juwai.com, China's largest international property portal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: