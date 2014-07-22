版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 22日 星期二 19:21 BJT

Harley-Davidson posts higher profit, but cuts shipment forecast

July 22 Harley-Davidson Inc reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday but cut its full-year forecast for motorcycle shipments, citing weaker-than-expected retail sales.

The company posted a second-quarter profit of $354.2 million, or $1.62 a share, up from $271.7 million, or $1.21 a share, during the comparable quarter last year.

Consolidated sales, which includes revenue from its financing business, rose nearly 12 percent to $2 billion.

Analysts, on average, expected the Milwaukee-based company to report a profit per share of $1.46, according to Reuters estimates.

But Harley cut its full-year shipment forecast, citing -- in part -- poor second-quarter sales, which it said were "adversely affected by prolonged poor weather across parts of the U.S. and soft Sportster motorcycle sales." (Reporting by James B. Kelleher in Chicago,Editing by Franklin Paul)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐