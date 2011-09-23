版本:
2011年 9月 24日 星期六 03:25 BJT

Nationwide in talks for Harleysville - Bloomberg

* Shares rise 26.3 percent

* Had hit lowest point since 2008 on Thursday

Sept 23 Home and auto insurer Nationwide Mutual [NMUIC.UL] is in talks to acquire rival Harleysville Group Inc HGIC.O, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Harleysville shares were up 17.2 percent in afternoon trading at $29.70, after trading as high as $35.75 earlier in the day. On Thursday the shares touched their lowest point in nearly three years.

Bloomberg said the sides were days away from a deal, but that talks could still fall apart. Spokesmen for both companies declined to comment to Bloomberg. (Reporting by Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

