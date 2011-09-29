CORRECTED - UPDATE 1-Nationwide to buy Harleysville for $760 mln

(Corrects to reflect that Nationwide is buying only the shares
not held by Harleysville Mutual, and adjusts deal value
accordingly)
* Nationwide to pay $60/share in cash
* Harleysville was at $25 last week before deal rumors
* Nationwide expanding its commercial lines of business
Sept 29 Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co
[NMUIC.UL] said it will acquire Harleysville Group HGIC.O for
$760 million to expand its reach in commercial insurance lines
of business.
Nationwide, one of the country's largest home and auto
insurers, will pay $60 a share in cash for the Harleysville
shares not already held by its parent, Harleysville Mutual.
That is nearly a 100 percent premium to the stock's Wednesday
close and nearly a 140 percent premium to the stock's price
before rumors of a deal hit the market last week.
Harleysville Mutual policyholders will become customers of
Nationwide Mutual after the two businesses merge. The
Harleysville brand will continue to exist after the deal
closes, the companies said in announcing the deal on Thursday.
Closing is expected in early 2012. Harleysville Mutual has
committed to voting its 54 percent stake in favor of the deal,
ensuring its approval.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Jones Day advised
Nationwide, while Credit Suisse advised Harleysville Mutual and
KBW advised Harleysville Group.
(Reporting by Ben Berkowitz in New York; editing by John
Wallace)