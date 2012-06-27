Harman International to double cash dividend

BRIEF-Nutanix reports Q2 GAAP loss per share of $0.66
* Nutanix reports second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
June 27 Car audio equipment maker Harman International Industries Inc said it will double its annual cash dividend to 60 cents per share.
The company will pay a dividend of 15 cents per share quarterly, effective July 1. The first quarterly payment will be made in September 2012, Harman said in a statement.
Shares of the company, which owns brands such as Harman Kardon, JBL, AKG and Infinity, closed at $37.45 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
* Nutanix reports second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
CHICAGO, March 2 Federal law enforcement officials conducting a criminal probe of heavy machinery manufacturer Caterpillar Inc searched three of its facilities on Thursday, prompting a sharp sell-off in the company's stock.
WASHINGTON, March 2 A coalition of 53 companies on Thursday backed transgender rights at the U.S. Supreme Court, signing on to a brief supporting a Virginia student who is fighting to use the school bathroom that corresponds with his gender identity.