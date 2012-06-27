版本:
Harman International to double cash dividend

June 27 Car audio equipment maker Harman International Industries Inc said it will double its annual cash dividend to 60 cents per share.

The company will pay a dividend of 15 cents per share quarterly, effective July 1. The first quarterly payment will be made in September 2012, Harman said in a statement.

Shares of the company, which owns brands such as Harman Kardon, JBL, AKG and Infinity, closed at $37.45 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

