UPDATE 2-Harman Q4 profit down, Japan quake hits sales

* Q4 rev $1.03 bln, up 21 percent

* Q4 EPS from cont. ops $0.26

* Shares fall 8 pct to new year-low (Rewrites throughout, adds details, adds share movement)

Aug 10 Harman International Industries Inc's quarterly profit fell sharply and the car audio systems maker said it will reorganize its automotive and consumer businesses to boost profitability.

The company's shares, which have shed 43 percent of their value over the last six months, were down 7 percent in early trade.

For the second quarter, Harman, which competes with Bose, Yamaha, Panasonic Corp , Sony Corp and Denso Corp , posted a net income of $18.9 million, compared with $133.9 million, last year.

Last year's results included income of $115.4 million from discontinued operations.

April-June results were negatively impacted by a decline of higher margin branded audio sales to Japanese customers due to the earthquake and tsunami there in March, the company said.

Quarterly sales jumped 21 percent, helped by strong growth in Harman's automotive segment, which sells audio products to cars made by BMW, Audi, Daimler, Toyota and Fiat.

The company posted automotive segment sales of $760 million, up more than a fifth from last year.

Separately, Harman said it will reorganize its automotive and consumer segments to create two new segments, infotainment and lifestyle.

Harman is hoping to boost growth by combining the infrastructure and capabilities of its luxury home audio business with its current automotive business.

Harman shares were down $2.07 at $27.97 in morning trade on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. They fell to a new year-low of $27.63 earlier in the session. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das, Unnikrishnan Nair)