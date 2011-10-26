CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Harman sees FY2012 above estimates

(Corrects FY2013 revenue outlook in last bullet point)

* Sees FY2012 EPS $2.75-$3 vs est $2.70

* Sees FY2012 sales $4.2-$4.4 bln vs est $4.24 bln

* Tightens FY2013 EPS outlook to $3.75-$4, raises rev to $4.5-$4.8 bln

Oct 26 - U.S. audio systems maker Harman International Industries Inc sees rapid growth in emerging markets to help grow market share in 2012, and forecast full-year outlook above Wall Street estimates, but sees 2013 revenue below estimates.

The company sees full year 2012 earnings of $2.75-$3 per share on sales of $4.2-$4.4 billion.

Analysts, on average, are expecting full-year earnings of $2.70 per share on sales of $4.24 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Earlier this month, the company, whose brands include Harman Kardon, JBL, AKG and Infinity, posted a 26 percent rise in first-quarter sales, helped by surging sales in BRIC nations.

Harman, co-founded by stereo magnate Sidney Harman, tightened its full year 2013 earnings view to $3.75-$4 per share, and raised its sales outlook to $4.55-$4.8 billion.

Analysts, on average, are expecting full-year earnings of $3.62 per share on sales of $4.91 billion.

The company provides products for cars such as BMW , Audi , Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), Daimler (DAIGn.DE), Toyota , Fiat SpA and Ferrari.

Separately, Harman said it will buyback up to $200 million of the company's common stock.

Shares of Stamford, Connecticut-based Harman closed at $41.09 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)